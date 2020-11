All the featured artists and staff present from last week's music shows will be getting tested for COVID-19.

UP10TION's Bitto tested positive for COVID-19 on the 30th. He received the test on the 29th and the results on the 30th, and was possibly exposed on the 28th. Because UP10TION was on 'Show! Music Core' on the 28th and on 'Inkigayo' on the 29th, all the artists and staff present on both shows will be getting tested.

Stay tuned for updates.