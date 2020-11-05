7

Posted by beansss

Park So Dam renews her contract with current label Artist Company

On November 6, it was reported that actress Park So Dam has decided to renew her contract with her current agency, Artist Company

Park So Dam first joined Artist Company back in 2017, after her debut in 2013 with the film 'Steel Cold Winter'. Known for her roles in hit films such as 'The Silenced', 'The Priest', as well as the Oscar-winning major picture 'Parasite', Park So Dam recently marked her successful return to the small-screen in tvN's 'Record of Youth'. 

She is currently awaiting the theatrical premiere of her next project, 'Special Cargo'. 

