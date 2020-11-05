Song Kang Ho in talks to sign with Rain's Sublime Artist Agency after leaving his former label of 12-years

According to various media outlet reports on November 6, one of South Korea's most respected film actors of the current age - Song Kang Ho - is a free agent looking for a new company.

In fact, Song Kang Ho parted ways with his former agency of 12-years, HODU&U Entertainment, back in November of last year. Having recently wrapped up filming for his next big-screen project 'State of Emergency', it seems that he's now looking for a new agency to represent him as he prepares to begin new projects including 'First Win' and 'Broker'.

New reports on November 6 say that Song Kang Ho is in talks to sign on with Sublime Artist Agency, home to Rain, EXID's Hani, Kim Hee Jung, Lim Na Young, Hyomin, etc. JTBC is known to be a major stockholder of Sublime Artist Agency.

Are you looking forward to the 'Parasite' actor's next projects and future plans?

