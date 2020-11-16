NiziU to make their debut appearance on Japan's signature year-end music festival, NHK's 'Kōhaku Uta Gassen'

JYP Entertainment's first official J-Pop girl group NiziU will be making their debut at Japan's most famous year-end music festival, NHK's 'Kōhaku Uta Gassen'!

NiziU will be joining a lineup full of top Japanese artists at this year's 'Kōhaku Uta Gassen', taking place on December 31. NiziU will also be setting a brand new record as the fastest rookie group to appear on 'Kōhaku Uta Gassen' ever at 29 days, breaking the previous record held by boy group WaT at 1 month and 29 days.

Ahead of their anticipated 'Kōhaku Uta Gassen' appearance, NiziU will also be returning to TV Asahi's 'Music Station' this coming November 27. Finally, NiziU's debut album 'Step and a Step' will be out on December 2! Watch the members share their thoughts on their first ever 'Kōhaku Uta Gassen' appearance, below.

