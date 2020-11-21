Netizens think this idol group has the best dancing skills

Netizens think ITZY has the best dancing skills among K-Pop idols.



On November 20th, a post titled "Honestly, I think this group is the best dancing idol group.gif" on a popular online community gained attention. In the post, the original writer uploaded many gifs of ITZY showing off dance moves for their songs with a simple caption, "ITZY".

In the comments, the majority of netizens agreed with the original poster. Some of the comments include: "I knew it was going to be ITZY lol I love their stage performances because they are so good"

"Imo, all artists under JYP are really good at dancing"

"I don't know how many times I rewatched 'Not Shy' dance practice video"

"Well, I agree they are good but I have to disagree calling them the best among all idols"

"Yes, these girls are one of the best dancers in the industry"

"I can't stop watching their performances"

What do you think?