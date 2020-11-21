19

Netizens think this idol group has the best dancing skills

Netizens think ITZY has the best dancing skills among K-Pop idols.

On November 20th, a post titled "Honestly, I think this group is the best dancing idol group.gif" on a popular online community gained attention. In the post, the original writer uploaded many gifs of ITZY showing off dance moves for their songs with a simple caption, "ITZY".

In the comments, the majority of netizens agreed with the original poster. Some of the comments include: "I knew it was going to be ITZY lol I love their stage performances because they are so good"

"Imo, all artists under JYP are really good at dancing"

"I don't know how many times I rewatched 'Not Shy' dance practice video"

"Well, I agree they are good but I have to disagree calling them the best among all idols"

"Yes, these girls are one of the best dancers in the industry"

"I can't stop watching their performances"

What do you think?

KpopTrash1999400 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

They have 3 members who could be easily the main dancers in any group, one lead dancer who is better than the most lead dancers out there and with a bit more training be even the main dancer and a main vocalist who has a very short amount of training but still keeps up.

I think what makes them special is that all kpop groups are extremely synchronized but Itzy literally take it to another level where they even match their fingers angle...

1

northstars288 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

They are a very focused group.

They focus 100 percent on the task given to them.

They are very well disciplined and they are all very intelligent.

Ryujin stands out the most.

She is one of the smartest idols in KPOP.

