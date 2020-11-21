"Cool Japan" vs "Hallyu": Japanese media calls attention to Korean wave (Hallyu) in Southeast Asian countries

On November 15th, 15 countries have formed the world's largest trading bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The RCEP consists of 10 Southeast Asian countries, as well as South Korea, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Thus the new trading bloc subsequently heightened the Korean government's anticipation regarding the Korean wave (Hallyu) in these Southeast Asian countries.



Back on November 13th, the Japanese media called attention to the popularity of Korean culture in Southeast Asian countries, especially in Thailand. The most popular theory of how the table has turned, explains the loss of the competitive edge of Japanese media and culture was because they were too narrowly focused on the domestic buyers. Japan still has an enormous influence on the anime and game industry, however, Japan no longer kept its place as the most influential cultural wave.

But I personally refuse to be complacent. The sustainability of Hallyu's popularity can not be foreseen. In fact, when surveyed 4 Southeast Asian countries, 52% of respondents answered they don't expect Hallyu to last longer than 4 years. Korea should keep on developing or auditing the existing policies.