Netizens talk about how TWICE and BLACKPINK were A-list stars as soon as they debuted

Recently, netizens are talking in an online community about how TWICE and BLACKPINK were A-listers as soon as they debuted.

With the recent debut of SM Entertainment's girl group aespa, many netizens are comparing the three girl groups. Many netizens agree that TWICE and BLACKPINK were able to gain much popularity as soon as they debuted.

Netizens have stated that TWICE and BLACKPINK were able to become A-listers as the two groups both had exceptional talent and set records that cannot be beaten.

BLACKPINK's debut songs such as "Whistle" and "Boombayah" became a hit as soon as they were released, while TWICE solidified their name as the most popular K-pop group with the lead single "Cheer Up" from their second EP 'Page Two.'

Netizens' Commented

"TWICE and BLACKPINK were A-listers since their debut. They can't compare to aespa."

"So true, BLACKPINK was popular since their debut with their debut songs."

"I was so shocked when I saw Nayeon from TWICE cause she's so pretty."

"BLACKPINK's debut song "Whistle" and "Boombayah" are legendary."

"All the members from TWICE are pretty."

"BLACKPINK was so pretty when they debuted."

"I think TWICE debut photos are legendary. They all looked so pretty in them."

"Yeah, I can't forget TWICE's debut."

"I think BLACKPINK's visuals are at the top."

"I think YG is definitely good at finding good artists."

"I really liked TWICE's debut concept and BLACKPINK's debut concept."

sejun-the-great
12 minutes ago

Everything depends on the song you debut with. If you go with a horrible debut with scandals or a song that just isn't that good, then you'll have to work twice as hard to get recognized (Red Velvet, Nine Muses, Lovelyz), but if you debut with a great song with no problems, then you will instantly become famous (SNSD, Twice, Blackpink)

I_said_what_I_sa
24 minutes ago

To me in the 3/4 gen debuts BLACKPINK and TWICE had the best debuts.

