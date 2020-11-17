Suzy answers questions about Nam Do San and her ideal man while playing the balance game

Not too long ago, Suzy revealed her ideal style while playing the balance game, also known as the 'Would You Rather' game.

On November 16 KST, Suzy's agency Management SOOP uploaded a video on the YouTube channel. In the video, Suzy is seen making a difficult choice between two choices.

Suzy was asked to choose between two types of characters played by actor Nam Joo Hyuk in the tvN drama 'Start-Up'. The first question was "If Seo Dalmi (Suzy's character in Start-Up) got in a car accident, would you prefer Nam Do San (played by Nam Joo Hyuk) to ask first, 'Do you have insurance' or 'Are you hurt?'"

Suzy easily picked the latter saying, "Of course Seo Dalmi probably has insurance but if Nam Do San were to ask about the insurance first, I would feel like he doesn't love me."





Suzy easily answered the next questions but came across the question about who is her ideal type. The question asked, "Let's say you are dating Nam Do San, would you prefer him to be good-looking but not funny, or ordinary-looking but funny?"





Suzy replied with a laugh, "Good-looking but not funny." Suzy gave an honest answer and chose the first choice without any hesitation.

After seeing her answer, netizens replied, "How can a good-looking man not be funny?", "If a guy is good-looking, he's funny no matter what", and "If the guy is not ugly but looks ordinary, I would pick the latter."

Meanwhile, tvN's new drama 'Start-Up' starring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk airs every week on Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM KST.

