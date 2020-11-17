GFriend takes the number 1 spot on SBS MTV's 'The Show' taking their 70th music show win overall

On the third week of November, GFriend took home the win on SBS MTV's 'The Show.' This is the first music show win for their comeback and 70th overall in their career.

GFriend came in at number 1, beating out AB6IX and Ha Sung Woon. With the scores from the album sales, music streaming, and real-time votes, the girls overall received a score of 9,185.

After the winner was announced, the members of GFriend took the time to thank their fans and staff of their company. The members expressed their disappointment in not seeing their fans for a long time, as this was their third time promoting without seeing their fans in person.

The girls of GFriend sent out hearts to their fans through the encore stage of 'The Show.'

Congratulations to GFriend for their win!