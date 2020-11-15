Netizens spot another hint for aespa's debut previously seen in NCT U's MV

Netizens have once again spotted a hint for aespa's debut seen in another SM music video.

On November 16, SM Entertainment's new girl group unveiled their MV teaser for "Black Mamba". In the teaser, a scene features a large basilisk entering a naturalistically decorated subway train. According to the netizens, the same train appeared at the end of in NCT U's MV for "Make A Wish", with the train stop on the screen indicating the word 'Black' from "Black Mamba".

This discovery of the spoiler drew mixed responses from the netizens, as some applauded SM for their creativity while others expressed disappointment.

Some comments include, "Instead of this, why didn't you just have an aespa member make a guest appearance in NCT U's MV? Like as a genie who brings in the lamp or something...", "Y'all, NCT used similar tactics too, before their own debut", "Um...no...neither NCT nor any of the other artists in SM did this...", "SM is starting this new concept where all the artists share the same universe; it's called SM Culture Universe where the storytelling continues from group to group."

Previously, certain fans of Super M have also expressed disappointment for incorporating aespa in their MV. While some are open to the idea of having the conceptual worlds collide, others still remain doubtful about the positives in using particular groups and their fandom power to promote other artists.



Other comments include:

"The problem is that NCT U fans thought that the subway scene was a spoiler for their own comeback, not some embedded preview for a different group"

"It's the same company...they can do whatever they want"

"I don't think there's a problem with this??"

"I think they are both correct -- it's a marketing tactic as well as a creative mode to have their worlds collide"

"I just want to love NCT and aespa separately...please don't try to make anything underhanded...either just have it all out in the open or don't connect them at all. It confuses new fans as well as old ones."



What are your thoughts?



