NCT U's Shotaro creates buzz after the online fan meeting

On November 7th, a viral tweet also gained attention on a popular online community. Originally titled, "NCT Shotaro taking a picture of a fan letter written in Japanese during a video call fan sign event", the post embedded the tweet that has been retweeted over 4,000 times. In the comments, over 500 netizens shared their thoughts. Some of the comments are:

"Omg this is too adorable"

"Wow he kinda looks like a harmless dog in the countryside"

"Okay, I'm going to stan Shotaro from now on. I can't with this level of cuteness"

"TIL I actually like cute and soft boys uwu"

"Oh his Korean is good too"

Shotaro officially became an NCT member on September 23rd on the special 'Resonance Live Event - Wish 2020' broadcast. Since then he has been performing as NCT U with Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Lucas, Xiaojun, and Jaemin.

