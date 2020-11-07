11

Posted by olmal

Refund Sisters pull a prank on Yoo Jae Suk and surprise him with a thoughtful gift

Refund Sisters pulled a prank on Yoo Jae Suk and surprised him with a meaningful gift afterward. 

In the November 7th episode of 'Hang Out with Yoo', Refund Sisters prepared for their final performance together in Daejeon. The members started fighting as the managers briefed their upcoming schedule. The tensions were boiling over so Yoo Jae Suk stood up to resolve the issue, and as soon as he opened the door, he faced Hwa Sa with a cake.   

And because Yoo Jae Suk always struggled with his fake gold bracelets due to allergy, Refund Sisters gave him a real gold bracelet as a farewell gift. Yoo Jae Suk was moved by their thoughtful touch. 

Netizens are speculating that the bracelet would have cost more than $8,100 as they customized the pendant to represent a tiger. 

Meanwhile, the final part of their journey will air next week on November 14th. 

Roberto_Lopez-534 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

People say they want to imitate black artists

But they overcame black artists

Stan queens

