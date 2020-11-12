14

Posted by beansss 2 hours ago

LOOΠΔ's Olivia Hye & Weeekly's Jihan chosen as the next idols to star in 1theK's original series 'Our First Date'

LOOΠΔ's Olivia Hye and Weeekly's Jihan will be getting to know each other through 1theK's original series, 'Our First Date'!


Starting this November 13 at 8 PM KST, Olivia Hye and Jihan will meet up for a chance to become friends through various games and missions. Meanwhile, 1theK's 'Our First Date' series provides idol stars who often promote at the same time, but who are too busy to befriend one another, with a chance to meet, hang out, and exchange phone numbers!

Many are looking forward to the chemistry between these two visual members of their respective groups, especially as Weeekly's Jihan is known for being a big fan of LOOΠΔ. Make sure to tune in to Olivia Hye x Jihan's 'First Date'!

  1. LOONA
  2. Olivia Hye
  3. Weeekly
cabbagejuice2,436 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

oh my god jihan is literally the mist successful fan EVER! shes met so many members through multiple different shows 😭 so happy for her

kimjiwoochuu305 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

omg! so excited to olivia hye and jihan! i cant waitttt

Share

