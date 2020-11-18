YoonA transitions flawlessly from the "human Innisfree" to "human Estée Lauder" in new 'Marie Claire' issue

Girls' Generation's YoonA has flawlessly transitioned from her famous title as the "human Innisfree" to her newfound title, the "human Estée Lauder"!

YoonA's brand new 'Estée Lauder' pictorial will be featured in the upcoming December edition of 'Marie Claire' magazine. The star was recently announced as the official muse of 'Estée Lauder' earlier this year, after parting ways with 'Innisfree' after 11 years.

Check out YoonA's gorgeous preview cuts below! Meanwhile, the singer/actress will be starring in JTBC's upcoming Fri-Sat drama series 'Hush' as an intern news reporter.