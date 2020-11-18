Henry talks about asking Kim Go Eun, Park Na Rae, Park Joon Hyung, Jun Hyun Moo, Jessi, & more to feature in his song 'Come Over'

On November 18, Henry held an online press conference in light of the release of his 3rd mini album 'Journey'!

On this day, Henry talked about a unique track from his mini album, "Come Over". The song has a total of 7 different featuring artists, including GRAY, Kim Go Eun, Park Na Rae, Park Joon Hyung, Jun Hyun Moo, Jessi, and Han Hye Jin!

Henry said, "Because of COVID19, I was home all the time. While writing songs, I thought, what kind of song should I make? I wanted to have my friends over. So then I thought, how about I include my friends' voices? But there were too many friends I wanted to have over. So I called all of them one by one. They were super excited. Na Rae noona said she was happy to feature, and Jessi noona said, 'Why me? When should I send it to you by?'. Hyun Moo hyung said, 'Make my part pop out as much as possible. Don't delete any of it'. I'm thankful that all of these people helped me out."

He then added on, "Please listen to the song and try to guess whose voice it is!".

Meanwhile, Henry's 3rd mini album 'Journey' will be out in just a few more hours, on November 18 at 6 PM KST!