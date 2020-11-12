BTS confirmed to attend the '2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu'

BTS will be attending the upcoming '2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu'!

SBS has officially confirmed that this year's 'Gayo Daejeon' will take place both on/offline on December 25. The event will be held in Daegu, known as the 'Model Quarantine City' of South Korea for the region's efficient response to COVID19. The city is also BTS member SUGA's hometown.

This year's 'SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu' goes by the theme of 'The Wonder Years'. Stay tuned for more artists announcements and details, coming soon!

