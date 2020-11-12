21

7

News
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

BTS confirmed to attend the '2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu'

AKP STAFF

BTS will be attending the upcoming '2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu'!

SBS has officially confirmed that this year's 'Gayo Daejeon' will take place both on/offline on December 25. The event will be held in Daegu, known as the 'Model Quarantine City' of South Korea for the region's efficient response to COVID19. The city is also BTS member SUGA's hometown. 

This year's 'SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu' goes by the theme of 'The Wonder Years'. Stay tuned for more artists announcements and details, coming soon!

  1. BTS
3 2,534 Share 75% Upvoted

2

taeswife06136,690 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

I wonder how Suga would feel like to go back home, he mentions in a lot of songs about he was only a kid in Daegu with a big dream... and now look at how successful he is🤧...IM SO EXCITED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Share

0

jpopkings-15,780 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND