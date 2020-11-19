6
2
Posted by 20 minutes ago
Kim Chung Ha drops schedule for collaboration single 'Dream of You'
2 607 Share 75% Upvoted
6
2
0
No Nuance November: Hottake
Chunghas best music was from her earlier solo career; Rollercoaster, Love U, Gotta Go. Those were just effortless bops. Nowadays, it's not hitting the same marks. Maybe it's her concepts but idk. With that said, I generally feel kpop has a whole has been less spectacular than 2017-2018, those two years, Gen 3 was releasing hit after hit no matter what group or label. Now it's like, good songs sure, but not the same
0
Collaboration Queen 🤍🤍
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment