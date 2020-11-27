18

3

News
Posted by beansss 59 minutes ago

Kai reveals mysterious new set of teasers for his solo debut mini album '(开)'

AKP STAFF

There's no end to the mystery when it comes to EXO member Kai's beauty and artistry!

With just 2 more days left until his highly-anticipated solo debut date, Kai has released a new batch of teaser photos where he demonstrates his versatile sides as an artist once again through a variety of eccentric moods. 

Meanwhile, Kai's upcoming 1st mini album 'KAI (开)' contains a total of 5 tracks including "Hello Stranger", "Reason", "Amnesia", "Nothing On Me", "Ride Or Die", and his title track, "Mmmh". If you missed his dramatic highlight medley teaser from earlier this week, check it out here!

Can't wait for Kai's big solo debut on November 30 at 6 PM KST!

  1. Kai
3 652 Share 86% Upvoted

1

jager6 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Kai is above kpop

Share

0

sandarad11 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

EXO is their own genre of pop and now we get to see Kai, a world class performer create his own genre. Keep painting gorgeous artistry Kim Jongin!! I am overwhelmed by all the teaser so far and this album is going to be a global hit so GUYS GET READY!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo, Shin Ye Eun, TVXQ, Yunho
'2020 KBS Gayo Festival' announces its MCs
2 hours ago   3   5,846

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND