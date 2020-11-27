Kai reveals mysterious new set of teasers for his solo debut mini album '(开)'

There's no end to the mystery when it comes to EXO member Kai's beauty and artistry!

With just 2 more days left until his highly-anticipated solo debut date, Kai has released a new batch of teaser photos where he demonstrates his versatile sides as an artist once again through a variety of eccentric moods.

Meanwhile, Kai's upcoming 1st mini album 'KAI (开)' contains a total of 5 tracks including "Hello Stranger", "Reason", "Amnesia", "Nothing On Me", "Ride Or Die", and his title track, "Mmmh". If you missed his dramatic highlight medley teaser from earlier this week, check it out here!

Can't wait for Kai's big solo debut on November 30 at 6 PM KST!