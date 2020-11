Park Ji Hoon will be holding his first ever online concert.

He'll be holding 'Message' on December 13th at 7PM KST. The concert is named after his first album 'Message', and will also include a 'Message' for his fans as 2020 comes to a close. He's preparing to perform songs that he's already shown stages of, as well as various songs that fans have never seen before.

The concert will air for Korean fans through Olleh TV and Seezn, and through KAVECON for international fans.