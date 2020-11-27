IZ*ONE members are breathtaking princesses in next 'One-reeler / Act IV' concept photos

IZ*ONE have transformed into elegant modern-day princesses in their brand new 'One-reeler / Act IV' concept images!

For this set of individual concept photos, themed 'Stay Bold', each of the girls posed against luxurious velvet cloth backdrops, exuding a sense of royalty from head to toe. The members also rock elegant, non-traditional tiaras, giving off the vibe of 12 princesses with the ability to take away the breaths of all onlookers.

IZ*ONE full comeback with their 4th mini album 'One-reeler / Act IV' is set for December 7 at 6 PM KST!