Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Seezn releases official poster for new reality 'ASTRO's One Thousand and One Nights'

KT's Seezn and SM C&C Studio A have partnered up with boy group ASTRO for another idol variety series, titled 'ASTRO's One Thousand and One Nights'. 

Premiering this November 16, 'ASTRO's One Thousand and One Nights' takes motifs from the classic tales by challenging the members of ASTRO to a series of rigorous variety games. The boys will be working with MC/comedian Kim Soo Yong to hone their hidden variety skills. 

'ASTRO's One Thousand and One Nights' consists of 12-episodes, airing every Mondays and Tuesdays at 6 PM KST each week via the Seezn mobile app. Check out the official poster for the upcoming series below. 

kihyunisthe177 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

omg arabian princes

do y'all need a wife or nah?

look at my sanha <333333333333333333333333

cant wait to watch this

