21

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Taemin & Kai confirmed to appear as guests on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'

AKP STAFF

SHINee's Taemin and EXO's Kai will be appearing as guests on an upcoming episode of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'!

According to media outlet reports, Taemin and Kai are currently in the midst of recording their 'Doremi Market' episode with the show's cast and crew. The episode is expected to air in mid-November. 


Meanwhile, Taemin will be returning as a solo artist with his 3rd full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2' on November 9. Kai is also currently busy preparing for his solo debut album release, expected to be announced very soon. 

  1. Kai
  2. Taemin
3 882 Share 91% Upvoted

1

yvangelica2,683 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Bff's goals... Love both of them!

Share

0

portgasdace17782 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

KEY TAEMIN ONSCREEN REUNION YESSSSS

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
5 days ago   322   129,651

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND