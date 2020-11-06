Taemin & Kai confirmed to appear as guests on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'

SHINee's Taemin and EXO's Kai will be appearing as guests on an upcoming episode of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'!

According to media outlet reports, Taemin and Kai are currently in the midst of recording their 'Doremi Market' episode with the show's cast and crew. The episode is expected to air in mid-November.



Meanwhile, Taemin will be returning as a solo artist with his 3rd full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2' on November 9. Kai is also currently busy preparing for his solo debut album release, expected to be announced very soon.

