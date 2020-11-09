JYP Entertainment invests 5 billion KRW (~$4.5 million USD) in Zepeto's parent company NAVER Z

Popular Korean avatar mobile application Zepeto has just received another big investment from a K-Pop agency!





On November 9 KST, it was revealed that JYP Entertainment has invested 5 billion KRW (approximately $4.5 million USD) in Zepeto's parent company NAVER Z. The news comes less than a month since Korean press revealed both YG Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment also invested in the application.



According to NAVER Z, JYP Entertainment plans to create special content for the Zepeto application. Recently, the agency revealed a 'TWICE in Zepeto' teaser video featuring the avatar versions of the TWICE members, which accrued over 1.7 million views in only one week.





Meanwhile, as of last month, Zepeto has over 190 million registered users.

