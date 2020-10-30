TWICE members are coming to the gaming app ZEPETO as 3D animated characters

On October 31 KST, it was announced that the members of TWICE will be joining ZEPETO.

ZEPETO is a mobile gaming app in which users can create a 3D animated version of themselves that they can use in the in-app chatrooms and also play in-app games. Users can edit and dress the animated character to their liking as they can also meet other ZEPETO character.

Just today, JYP Entertainment released a teaser clip announcing that the members of TWICE will be joining with ZEPETO as they become 3D animated characters in the app. Now fans will be able to meet the girls in the app and interact with TWICE.

Are you excited to see TWICE in the world of ZEPETO?