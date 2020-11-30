1

GXXD (Girlnexxtdoor) drops comeback concept images featuring tracklist for 1st mini album 'Mojo'

GXXD is ready to make a comeback!

On November 30 KST, the FA producer unveiled concept images for his 1st mini album 'Mojo,' featuring the full tracklist. According to the images, the mini album will feature two different title tracks — "춤사위," which can be directly translated to "Dance Steps," and "Hitchhike Me." For the concept, the singer is seen alone in a thick-knit cardigan sweater, the shadow of setting sunlight casting a shadow of window blinds across the scene.

Check out the images below, and stay tuned for GXXD's album when it drops on 

