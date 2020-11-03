BTS enters the top 10 on Billboard's Pop Song Radio Play chart for the first time with "Dynamite"

BTS has reached yet another milestone as they made it to the top 10 on the Billboard's Pop Song Radio chart with their hit single "Dynamite."



Billboard announced on November 2nd that "Dynamite" rose from number 11 to the number 9 spot for the week of November 7th on the Pop Song Radio chart.

The Pop Song Radio Play chart is one of Billboard's various charts ranking songs that take into account the number of radio plays in 160 radio stations in the U.S. for the week. This is the highest record set by BTS in the Billboard radio chart. BTS previously came in at 22nd place with their song "Boy With Luv" last year in 2019.



BTS's "Dynamite" also set a new record for South Korean artists as they surpassed the record set by Psy's "Gangnam Style," which came in at rank number ten in October 2012.



Particularly noteworthy is that "Dynamite" has steadily gone up the ranking chart over the few months after the song was released in August. "Dynamite" debuted at # 30 on the Pop Songs radio chart right after the release. In the second week, the song increased to rank 20 and continued to rise in rank.

