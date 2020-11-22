IZ*ONE tease a cinematic concept for comeback with ‘One-reeler / Act IV'

IZ*ONE has announced the album name and concept for their comeback.

After unveiling the release date, the girl group has been brought to attention for their upcoming performances to take place in '2020 MAMA', as well as for their nomination for '2020 MMA'. For their comeback, IZ*ONE will return as scheduled with a 4th mini album titled ‘One-reeler' / Act IV. Based on the concept, the album will have a romantic and vintage cinematic atmosphere.

Check out the teaser materials released today below. The mini album will drop on December 7 KST!