GOT7 drops the pre-release D-Day poster for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'

It's D-Day for GOT7's new album release!

At midnight, the JYP Entertainment group unveiled the official D-Day poster for the release of 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'. After revealing a series of teaser images, the day has finally come to await the album itself. In this poster, the hazy blue sky once again fills up the negative space, highlighting the heavenly concept.

Stay tuned for the release at 6 PM KST later today! In other news, GOT7's "You Calling My Name" MA has hit 100 million views on YouTube.



