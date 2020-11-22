EXO's Kai continues to drop breathtaking teaser images for 'KAI (开)'



EXO's Kai has revealed more teaser images for his solo debut.

On November 23 KST, the EXO member dropped five new photos for 'KAI (开)', gearing up for his first-ever dark and mysterious solo debut. In these images, Kai plays around with shadows and reveals a fierce side to his gaze in a black-and-white color scheme. In the above image, he also has the title track "MMMH" written across his face.

Are you excited for Kai's solo debut? His first mini album 'KAI (开)' will be released on November 30 KST!



