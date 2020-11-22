18

3

News
Posted by KayRosa 43 minutes ago

EXO's Kai continues to drop breathtaking teaser images for 'KAI (开)'

AKP STAFF


EXO's Kai has revealed more teaser images for his solo debut.

On November 23 KST, the EXO member dropped five new photos for 'KAI (开)', gearing up for his first-ever dark and mysterious solo debut. In these images, Kai plays around with shadows and reveals a fierce side to his gaze in a black-and-white color scheme. In the above image, he also has the title track "MMMH" written across his face. 

Are you excited for Kai's solo debut? His first mini album 'KAI (开)' will be released on November 30 KST!

 

  1. EXO
  2. Kai
1 971 Share 86% Upvoted

0

summerbreezy3,134 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

I can see from these pictures that this is going to be totally my concept taste plus new songs to go with all of this. Kai going for the kill! 😎

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND