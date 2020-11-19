Netizens think it's unfair that IZ*ONE will still perform at the '2020 MAMA'

23

With the rise of the controversy over the project groups from the 'Product 101' series, there has been much talk over the girl group IZ*ONE.

Netizens were both disappointed and shocked after finding out that the project groups such as IZ*ONE have been formed through vote manipulation. Since then, netizens have been discussing how it is unfair that IZ*ONE will continue to perform at the '2020 MAMA'.

Previously, netizens wondered if IZ*ONE would still be making their appearance at the '2020 MAMA' after some found that the group's '2020 MAMA Performing Artist Compilation' had been delisted from Mnet's official YouTube channel.

However, Mnet announced that IZ*ONE will continue to be in the performance line up in the music award show. Since then, there have been some Korean netizens who have expressed their dissatisfaction in an online community

Netizens' Comments:

"I can't believe Mnet won't remove the group after such a controversy."

"This doesn't look good for the members too."

"I really don't think it's good for the members to be forced to perform at the MAMA."

"They need to pay for what they did with Ga Eun and Cho Won."

"I'm starting to have bad feelings towards them now."

"This is really unfair that they will keep appearing and performing at a big event."

"This is crazy that they will continue to make appearances even after the names of the victims were revealed."

"They're going to be forever known as the group made from vote manipulation."

"This is ridiculous. Maybe it's better that they disband earlier."

Kopano516 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

This is starting to get silly, yes it's unfortunate that they were formed through vote manipulation. However, the vote manipulation did not affect all members, nor did the members themselves have any say in the outcome of it. Izone have been actively promoting for 2 years now, they have more than proven their capabilities as artists. The group is not even a permanent group, they are set to disband in April of next year I believe. If it was a permanent group or even a newly produced temporary group I could see the argument for not letting them continue. But the members have worked hard for two years, and for this upcoming schedule. Not allowing Izone to continue their schedule won't do any good for the trainees who fell victim to the vote manipulation.

kakawetee9 pts 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

i’m so glad to see them perform and Im still hoping they will not disband. To be honest, I like Izone the way it is. Sorry for Ga Eun ou Cha Won, and I hope that they will be compensated. But Izone works so well with the actual 12 members and they are like family. Can people stop hating on this group ? Its tiring now ..

