Netizens think it's unfair that IZ*ONE will still perform at the '2020 MAMA'

With the rise of the controversy over the project groups from the 'Product 101' series, there has been much talk over the girl group IZ*ONE.

Netizens were both disappointed and shocked after finding out that the project groups such as IZ*ONE have been formed through vote manipulation. Since then, netizens have been discussing how it is unfair that IZ*ONE will continue to perform at the '2020 MAMA'.



Previously, netizens wondered if IZ*ONE would still be making their appearance at the '2020 MAMA' after some found that the group's '2020 MAMA Performing Artist Compilation' had been delisted from Mnet's official YouTube channel.

However, Mnet announced that IZ*ONE will continue to be in the performance line up in the music award show. Since then, there have been some Korean netizens who have expressed their dissatisfaction in an online community.

Netizens' Comments:

"I can't believe Mnet won't remove the group after such a controversy."

"This doesn't look good for the members too."

"I really don't think it's good for the members to be forced to perform at the MAMA."



"They need to pay for what they did with Ga Eun and Cho Won."



"I'm starting to have bad feelings towards them now."



"This is really unfair that they will keep appearing and performing at a big event."



"This is crazy that they will continue to make appearances even after the names of the victims were revealed."



"They're going to be forever known as the group made from vote manipulation."



"This is ridiculous. Maybe it's better that they disband earlier."

