IU and the soju brand 'Chamisul' went for a pretty unique marketing technique.

Instead of posing with any of the soju bottles, as is pretty standard for a soju ad, IU instead worked with the soju brand to portray 'loveliness'. Of course, as IU is the epitome of loveliness even without any styling, she pulled it off perfectly. The photoshoot features her in a flowy satin dress along with makeup that emphasizes blush.

Check out all the photos above and below.