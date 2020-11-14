Hanlim Multi Art School's F5 of 2015 regains attention as its members gear up for promotions & comebacks

Hanlim Multi Art School's infamous(?) F5 is regaining attention with netizens, as many of the members are currently promoting or are gearing up for comebacks!

The Hanlim F5, mostly made up of members from the graduating class of 2016, was not only famous among the student body, but also by the school's staff!

An anecdote from the F5's time at Hanlim received spotlight via the school's official SNS in the past:

"AB6IX member Jeon Woong, a graduate of Hanlim's contemporary dance school year 5, shared an episode from Hanlim's dance evaluations during a 'V Live' broadcast~ The highest he placed was 2nd overall in his year, and the lowest ranking he ever received was 18th. [According to Jeon Woong], he wanted to rank 1st place Pentagon's Kino always hogged the 1st place spot (Kang Hyung Goo, also contemporary dance school year 5) so he was disappointed! #Woong_HyungGoo_SeungYoun_Yugyeom_Taeyeob #ContemporaryDanceYear5F5_Fighting!"



Pics of the F5 during their school days:





Here are the F5 members of Hanlim Multi Art School's contemporary dance school year 5!

1. GOT7's Yugyeom





2. Pentagon's Kino





3. Jo Seung Youn





4. AB6IX's Jeon Woong

5. OnlyOneOf's Yujeong

OnlyOneOf's Yujeong thanking his friends from school Yugyeom, Seungyoun, Hyunggoo, and Woong after becoming the last member of the "F5" to debut:

Do you know of any other K-Pop idols who made a name for themselves during their school days with their posse?