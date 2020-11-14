NCT TMI facts you didn't know (Part 2)

Even more TMI (Too Much Information) facts about the largest-member K-Pop group known, NCT have arrived!

Check out what other facts about the boys of NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, or WayV you had no idea about, and be sure to listen to NCT 2020's 2nd full album 'Resonance Pt.2' when it drops on November 23 at 6 PM KST!

1. Yangyang's mother is said to have printed out t-shirts with a photo of the family's dog NianNian to gift to Kun, Xioajun, and Winwin.

2. Many fans call Yangyang the the "human circle", because his birthday is 2000/10/10, his Korean name is 유양양 (Yoo Yang Yang) and his blood type if O.

3. Yuta's father was once poked in the butt by a deer's horns when the family visited a deer park.











4. Winwin's childhood nickname was "small flower", but eventually he grew too big and so it was changed to "flower flower".







5. NCT Dream made a promise for the day Jisung became of legal age: to all dress up in suits and ties, meet on the rooftop on a rainy day, and fight. (??????)

6. Taeil was extremely shy in front of the camera during his S.M. ROOKIES days, which was one reason why his ROOKIES debut date was late compared to the other members.







7. Despite his famous nickname "Bunny Doyoung", Doyoung does not like carrots.



8. When Haechan was a child, he lost his mother at the mart. So he went to the store manager and made an announcement via the intercom, searching for his mother.



9. Taeil is known to take selcas with fruit when he's drunk.

10. Yuta's friends and his family ran into one another while visiting a birthday ad placed by fans for Yuta.







11. While his sister was getting a scolding from their mother, TEN took a mirror selca.

12. Hendery was studying in Beijing to pursue a career as a comedian (?????) when he was cast by SM.

13. Taeil once joined TVXQ's Yunho and Yunho's childhood friends from Kwangju on a vacation trip. It's unknown how Taeil joined this crew, as he was born in Seoul, not Kwangju.

14. On February 23, 2020, NCT 127's official Twitter was hacked by a hacking site, OurMine.

15. Once, Jisung saw a fan at a fan sign wearing her company ID and said, "That's where my dad works!"









16. It's said that Xiaojun's father worked as a drag queen.











17. Hendery's father is a Wing Chun (martial art form) master.













What are some other NCT facts we missed?

