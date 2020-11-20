GOT7's BamBam is the latest member in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teaser images.
In the teasers, BamBam takes on a calm concept in white, a more edgy theme holding a gem, and a moody concept in pink. GOT7 will be dropping their pre-release track "Breath" on November 23 KST before their full album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' is out on the 30th.
Check out BamBam's teasers below, and watch the "Breath" MV teaser here if you missed it.
5
0
Posted by 1 hour ago
GOT7's BamBam poses in white and pink in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teaser images
GOT7's BamBam is the latest member in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teaser images.
1 1,986 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment