Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

GOT7's BamBam poses in white and pink in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teaser images

GOT7's BamBam is the latest member in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teaser images.

In the teasers, BamBam takes on a calm concept in white, a more edgy theme holding a gem, and a moody concept in pink. GOT7 will be dropping their pre-release track "Breath" on November 23 KST before their full album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' is out on the 30th.

Check out BamBam's teasers below, and watch the "Breath" MV teaser here if you missed it.

  1. GOT7
  2. BamBam
  3. BREATH OF LOVE LAST PIECE
quark1239514,407 pts
34 minutes ago

Bambam really glowed up. 🥺

