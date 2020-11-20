28

12

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

BTS' Jin reveals why he re-shot scene in 'Life Goes On' MV 8 times

AKP STAFF

BTS' Jin revealed he had to re-shoot one scene in their "Life Goes On" music video 8 times.

On November 20, BTS held their comeback V Live for their new album 'BE', and the members reacted to their "Life Goes On" MV. Jin then revealed he had to re-shoot the MV scene in the clip below multiple times.

In the scene, Jin sings as he closes his eyes, and the MV transitions into a different branch. According to Jin, he had to shoot the scene over and over again because of MV director Jungkook, saying, "Jungkook kept saying I closed my eyes weird."

Jungkook then explained, "It was a pivotal scene, but something was missing."

What do you think of the final product featuring Jin?

  1. BTS
  2. Jin
5 3,674 Share 70% Upvoted

8

jiminia-wang54 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I kind of imagine how it could be weird doing this sort of pose XD But still, the final product is magical!

Share

3

gypsy_jaeger3,492 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Jeon PD-nim being a perfectionist is no joke wbk 😂

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND