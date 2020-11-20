BTS' Jin reveals why he re-shot scene in 'Life Goes On' MV 8 times

BTS' Jin revealed he had to re-shoot one scene in their "Life Goes On" music video 8 times.



On November 20, BTS held their comeback V Live for their new album 'BE', and the members reacted to their "Life Goes On" MV. Jin then revealed he had to re-shoot the MV scene in the clip below multiple times.



In the scene, Jin sings as he closes his eyes, and the MV transitions into a different branch. According to Jin, he had to shoot the scene over and over again because of MV director Jungkook, saying, "Jungkook kept saying I closed my eyes weird."



Jungkook then explained, "It was a pivotal scene, but something was missing."



What do you think of the final product featuring Jin?



