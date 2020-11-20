PURPLE K!SS reveal 'My Heart Skip a Beat' teaser images feat. Ireh, Yuki & Chaein

PURPLE K!SS have revealed their "My Heart Skip a Beat" teaser images featuring Ireh, Yuki, and Chaein.



After their first set of teasers, the upcoming RBW Entertainment girl group are introducing more members. PURPLE K!SS are dropping their first digital single 'My Heart Skip a Beat' as a pre-debut release on November 26 KST.



Are you excited for PURPLE K!SS' debut?

