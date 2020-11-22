WEi put on preppy school uniforms for their season's greeting preview image

WEi has revealed a preview image for their season's greetings.

On November 23 KST, the rookie group for OUI Entertainment unveiled the first image in which the members are all wearing navy school uniforms. After promoting title song "Twilight", the boys have busily prepared to release the season's greetings calendar for 2021. Meanwhile, Kim Yo Han has also been confirmed as male lead of 'School 2020', making this school concept extra pertinent.

In related news, WEi recently sat down with allkpop for an exclusive interview. Check it out if you haven't already!