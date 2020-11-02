G-FRIEND cancels live broadcast planned for today (Nov. 2) out of respect of Park Ji Sun's sudden passing

G-FRIEND has decided to cancel a live surprise broadcast for fans out of respect of comedian Park Ji Sun's passing.



The move was announced by the group's agency Source Music on November 2 KST, who stated: "We want to fulfill important promises and communicate with our fans, but we felt it was right to instead pay our respects. We offer our condolences over this unfortunate news. May the deceased rest in peace."



That day, G-FRIEND had attended the recording of 'Weekly Idol' and had the intention to greet fans through a surprise live, but canceled it due to the sudden news. However, they did film the 'Weekly Idol' episode as scheduled.



