Fans respond to AKMU's Chanhyuk unfollowing sister Suhyun on Instagram

Fans responded to AKMU's Chanhyuk unfollowing his sister Suhyun on Instagram.



AKMU are known for their chemistry as groupmates and siblings, but fans found that older brother Chanhyuk has unfollowed his younger sister Suhyun on Instagram. However, Suhyun is still following her brother, her personal YouTube channel, and their family puppy on social media.



Though Chanhyuk is no longer following Suhyun, he's still making sure to promote his sister's newest single 'Alien'. Fans are now joking that the siblings must have gotten into an argument.



Netizens commented, "Ah, so funny," "There's still people who are putting out rumors that the two live together. If you have the time to do that, just go prep for your presentations," "Ah... finally," "There's that rumor going around. They're siblings," "There's also the rumor that they shared the same DNA," and more.



In other news, Suhyun recently dropped her solo single "Alien".