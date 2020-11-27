Fan who works part-time at a burger restaurant goes viral after EXO's Baekhyun tweets he'll be there some time soon

A fan of EXO's Baekhyun has become a hot star today, as well as the burger restaurant she works for!

Recently, EXO's Baekhyun asked fans on Buble if any fans or their parents owned a restaurant in the Kangbuk region. However, when no one came forward, he widened the area range to anywhere in Korea.

That was when a fan by the name of "Kongtteok" came forward on Twitter:

"Baekhyun, there's a place in Bucheon called 'J-Room Burger'? It's in the city of Bucheon and I work part-time there... It's really really good. If you are in Bucheon, please come TTTT. I'll make you a really good burger TTTTTT."







The tweet then received a response from Baekhyun!

Baekhyun: "J-Room Burger!? When do you work??"

Kongtteok: "Monday through Saturday... everyday Baekhyun... from 4pm... to 9pm closing TTTT."



Things then quickly escalated as Baekhyun tweeted, "I'm gonna visit some day so just wait." He even posted a screen shot of a memo he made on his phone, of the city, the name of the restaurant, the fan's ID, and her hours!

Pretty soon, Miss Kongtteok's burger restaurant began trending on search engines.

Orders were flooding in, despite the wait time being over 60 minutes.

The status of Kongtteok's work life(?) also became a hot topic.

"So in an hour Kongtteok sunbaenim is gonna clock in."

Kongtteok: "They told me that the orders are super backed up, I'd better get to work asap..."

Baekhyun: "I'm' sorry Kongtteok.... It's all my fault TTTTTT."

Also Baekhyun: "Please take good care of Kongtteok...... TT. Manager-nim."



콩떡이.....잘해주세요 ㅜㅜ 사장님 — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) November 27, 2020

Kongtteok is now rapidly becoming a bit of a celebrity herself among EXO-Ls.

"@Hello, Kongtteok...? I'm sorry but could you wait a second oppa, the orders are backed up."

"#Kongtteok's manager."

According to some fans, 'J-Room Burger' recently updated their part-time job postings after this fiasco:





"@@ My name is burger (J-Room burger) put up part-time job postings. Fighting!!"



So... maybe a happy ending for all? Do you think Baekhyun will be able to visit Kongtteok at the burger restaurant soon?