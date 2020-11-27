Henry earns sympathy from viewers as he visits the dentist after cracking his front veneer teeth on 'I Live Alone'

On the November 27 broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone', Henry had to visit the dentist after cracking his veneer (laminated) teeth!

When Henry's fellow 'I Live Alone' cast members saw Henry at the dentist's office, they responded with concern due to the fact that Henry had a difficult time getting his wisdom teeth removed in a past episode. Henry began, "My teeth broke...", and Park Na Rae remarked with shock, "Your teeth broke?!"

Henry went on to explain, "I was trying to open an ice cream pack, and it wouldn't open so I tried to do it with my teeth, and the veneers cracked."

During his dentist visit, Henry found out that he not only needed to get his veneers replaced, but he also had a severe cavity which had spread to his roots! As a result, Henry had to go through the entire package, starting with a cleaning and scaling, to receiving numbing shots for his cavity treatment, and more. Watch moments from Henry's visit to the dentist on this week's 'I Live Alone', above and below!