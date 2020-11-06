Chinese game 'Shining Nikki' ends its service in Korea stating Korean media insulted China

The styling game 'Shining Nikki' created a controversy by claiming that the Korean Hanbok is Chinese and is shutting down their Korean server.



The Chinese game company, Paper Games, announced on its official website, "We have an unwavering desire to provide good game services to our users. We are especially eager to share the traditional cultures of China with more people."



The company stated, "We are paying keen attention to the recent controversy over the traditional costume and culture. As a Chinese company, we want to reiterate that our position is always consistent with our country of China. We tried to avoid deepening conflict and contradictions as much as possible from the standpoint of safeguarding the cultural dignity of the nation."





Paper Games continued to state, "But what is regrettable and angers us is that even after the notice of discontinuing the costume set, there were still several radical media articles that insulted China. In the end, we have reached our tolerance limit. As a Chinese enterprise, we resolutely reject these acts and defend the dignity of the nation."



Finally, the company stated it will block new downloads and purchases on 'Shining Nikki' in Korea starting from November 6th and end its service on the 9th of next month.



Paper Games previously caused a stir among users when it discontinued and deleted the Hanbok costume set from their game. The company decided to delete the costume when Chinese netizens claimed that the Korean Hanbok belonged to China and that it is a Chinese traditional dress. This caused many Korean users to protest against the action.

