Taemin is the center of attention in 'IDEA:理想' MV teaser

Taemin has dropped his music video teaser for "IDEA:理想".

In the MV teaser, the SHINee member is the center of attention as onlookers whisper, and he makes a bold statement. "IDEA" is a track from Taemin's third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2', which drops on November 9 KST.

Watch Taemin's "IDEA" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Daxel1,386 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Another bop, jesus, Taemin.... You go ahead then, sir.

thekey783 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

This is art

