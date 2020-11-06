Taemin is the center of attention in 'IDEA:理想' MV teaser

Taemin has dropped his music video teaser for "IDEA:理想".



In the MV teaser, the SHINee member is the center of attention as onlookers whisper, and he makes a bold statement. "IDEA" is a track from Taemin's third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2', which drops on November 9 KST.



Watch Taemin's "IDEA" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.