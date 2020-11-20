Former Dal Shabet member Serri is surrounded in pink in 'When You Call Me' MV teaser

Former Dal Shabet member Serri has dropped her music video teaser for "When You Call Me".



In the MV teaser, Serri is surrounded in pink at home and as she shops in the grocery store. Her upcoming track "When You Call Me" featuring Minsun is part of her 'Serriday 101 Project', and she says fans can expect a full MV soon.



Watch Serri's "When You Call Me" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.