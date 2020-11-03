BLACKPINK spotted playing 'PUBG Mobile' with Heechul & other game streamers for a 'Fun Match' broadcast

On November 3, game streamer DdeuDdeu shared a group selca from a recent recording of 'PUBG Mobile's 'Fun Match' gameplay show series!

On this day, the girls of BLACKPINK joined in as guests to play a 'Fun Match' of 'PUBG Mobile' alongside Super Junior's Heechul and game streamers DdeuDdeu and Beenu.

The episode is expected to air some time later this month via 'PUBG Mobile's official Facebook and YouTube channels. In his post, DdeuDdeu shared his experience from the recording set by saying, "Is this a dream... We took a quick group photo together during a break, but Lisa-nim had left her seat for a minute so I'm sad she's not in the picture.. I'm also a big fan of Lisa-nim :) It was such an honor to meet everyone today, I will definitely go to your concert."



Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's songs were recently incorporated into 'PUBG Mobile' earlier this year in line with various BLACKPINK-themed collaboration events within the game. Will you be tuning in to the upcoming episode of 'PUBG Mobile's 'Fun Match' with BLACKPINK x Heechul?