Henry unveils release date for his 3rd solo mini album 'Journey'

Henry is returning with his first solo album release in approximately 6 years!

On November 3, Henry announced the release date for his upcoming 3rd solo mini album, 'Journey', set to drop this coming November 18 at 6 PM KST. This will mark Henry's first official album release since joining his very own entertainment agency, Monster Entertainment Group. 'Journey' focussed on Henry's personal thoughts and belief about life and music, capturing a more mature side to Henry not seen before in his previous works.

Pre-orders for Henry's 3rd mini album 'Journey' open up starting on November 4 at 5 PM KST. Can't wait!