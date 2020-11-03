7

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Henry unveils release date for his 3rd solo mini album 'Journey'

AKP STAFF

Henry is returning with his first solo album release in approximately 6 years!

On November 3, Henry announced the release date for his upcoming 3rd solo mini album, 'Journey', set to drop this coming November 18 at 6 PM KST. This will mark Henry's first official album release since joining his very own entertainment agency, Monster Entertainment Group. 'Journey' focussed on Henry's personal thoughts and belief about life and music, capturing a more mature side to Henry not seen before in his previous works. 

Pre-orders for Henry's 3rd mini album 'Journey' open up starting on November 4 at 5 PM KST. Can't wait!

  1. Henry
0 297 Share 88% Upvoted
Dawn (E
HyunA and Dawn share their punk-sexy look
3 hours ago   7   3,865
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
3 days ago   315   127,001

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND