Posted by beansss 20 minutes ago

Netizens call out an indie band for illegally posting promotional flyers over the face of an idol's birthday ad

Netizens are calling out an indie band for illegally posting their own promotional flyers on top of an idol's paid birthday advertisement. 

Some netizens recently noticed that an indie band had covered up a birthday ad at a Hongik University bus station, addressed to ATEEZ's Wooyoung. The act was quickly discovered by fans, who decided to clear the flyers away themselves. 

Fans soon discovered that the flyers belonged to an indie band named Shirts Boy Frank, supposedly releasing their new album 'Lame' in December. 

Many netizens criticized the indie band's actions and left comments like:

"That is so illegal. Report them to the police."
"Everybody knows by now that those birthday ads are bought out by fans with a lot of money? How can they do that?"
"I'm not a fan but that is really upsetting."
"Those kind of people who use dirty means to promote themselves never make it far." 
"How can anyone with morals do that to a picture of someone's face. It was such a nice ad but now it's ruined."
"Something similar happened to my group once. I think we reported it."
"What trash manners."
"They better pay the fan who led that project damages."
"The fans shouldn't even have to clean that up, they need to clean it up and restore the display back to the way it was." 

ATEEZ fans also pointed out that the Hongik University bus stop is known for being a popular spot for the ATEEZ members to come by and verify that they've received the birthday support from their fans. 

Meanwhile, fans will be celebrating ATEEZ member Wooyoung's birthday on November 26. 

