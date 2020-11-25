24

0

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

AKMU's Suhyun says she wants to reunite with Lee Hi as HI SUHYUN

AKP STAFF

AKMU's Suhyun says she wants to reunite with Lee Hi as HI SUHYUN.

On the November 25th episode of 'Jung Eun Ji's Music Plaza', Suhyun opened up about her solo activities apart from AKMU, including her recent solo single "Alien". She expressed, "I said I'd sing a lot of solo songs, but I didn't want to do a lot of the ballads that were offered. I want to save ballad and mournful love songs for later and express what I can when I'm young. That's why I ended up releasing 'Alien'."

As for other artists she wants to work with in the future, the AKMU member said, "There's no one I want to receive a track from yet. However, I do want to reunite as HI SUHYUN. I'm still best friends with Lee Hi, and it was really fun promoting together back then too."

In other news, AKMU recently made a comeback with "Happening". 

  1. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
  2. Suhyun
  3. HI SUHYUN
  4. Lee Hi
2 1,092 Share 100% Upvoted

0

daesunglovesme350 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

This sounds like she’s saying she wants to leave YG. I choose to hear it that way. For Suhyun’s career, they need to go.

Share

-2

yelloworange223-57 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

YG...debut babymonster already...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
21 hours ago   212   52,573
misc.
Is Bang Si Hyuk opening a bakery?
16 hours ago   53   12,065
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
21 hours ago   212   52,573
Stray Kids
Stray Kids drop 'All In' dance practice video
10 minutes ago   2   186
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
21 hours ago   212   52,573

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND