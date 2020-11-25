AKMU's Suhyun says she wants to reunite with Lee Hi as HI SUHYUN.



On the November 25th episode of 'Jung Eun Ji's Music Plaza', Suhyun opened up about her solo activities apart from AKMU, including her recent solo single "Alien". She expressed, "I said I'd sing a lot of solo songs, but I didn't want to do a lot of the ballads that were offered. I want to save ballad and mournful love songs for later and express what I can when I'm young. That's why I ended up releasing 'Alien'."



As for other artists she wants to work with in the future, the AKMU member said, "There's no one I want to receive a track from yet. However, I do want to reunite as HI SUHYUN. I'm still best friends with Lee Hi, and it was really fun promoting together back then too."



In other news, AKMU recently made a comeback with "Happening".



