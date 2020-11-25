6

Former SeeYa member Lee Bo Ram updates fans after suffering from shingles

Former SeeYa member Lee Bo Ram updated fans after suffering from shingles.

On November 24, Lee Bo Ram posted to her personal YouTube channel, explaining her absence to viewers. She expressed, "I haven't been able to upload since I got shingles. I'm so sorry to those who wait. While resting, I realized my body and mind were exhausted. I think my body and mind have recovered a lot now. Take care of your health, and let's meet healthy next week."

Subscribers left comments of support, stating, "Your health comes first," "Please charge up your healthy energy," and more.

SeeYa reunited on JTBC's 'Sugar Man 3' this past February, and though they planned a project comeback album, it's been reportedly canceled.

This is why I never understood “chickenpox parties” that some people in the US believe in. This is when a kid gets the chickenpox and other parents bring their kids over so they can get infected and “get it over with.” When I heard this, I was appalled. The virus remains dormant in the body until moments of extreme stress or illness when it can come out as shingles. And shingles is a miserable condition.

