AKMU gets the first win for their new single "Happening" on MBC M's 'Show Champion'

The sibling duo AKMU successfully made a comeback as they released their new single, "Happening."



The two took the crown as number 1 on MBC M's 'Show Champion' with their new song. AKMU beat out Lee Seung Gi, GFriend, BTOB 4U, and Jannabi and took the win for this week.



Even if the artists didn't make an appearance in person, they were able to #1 despite the tough competition.

Meanwhile, "Happening" is the song the group released for the first time in a year and 2 months, with the song being composed, written, and produced by Chanhyuk with MILLENIUM and guitarist SIHWANG.

Congratulations, AKMU, for their first win with "Happening"!